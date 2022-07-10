ATTLEBORO — The city’s Economic Development Office plans to replace “way-finding” signs and is seeking public input on the effort.
“The goal of the plan is to establish an approach for a new way-finding signage system that could replace the existing signs over a period of time,” Kaylyn Lockyer, community engagement manager, said in a press release.
“This new system would create a more navigable downtown for users of all travel modes using a simple, but distinct and cohesive signage strategy.”
Lockyer said the city has been working with a consulting group for the past several months to develop a course of action.
“To date, this effort has included an inventory and analysis of existing signage, and discussions with stakeholders to better understand how a new way-finding signage system should incorporate different types of destinations,” she said.
“The team has also analyzed other factors important to signage, including accessibility, placement of signs, vehicle and pedestrian travel patterns.”
Now officials are seeking public input.
A public survey is available online from July 7 through July 17.
The survey can be found here.
“We are seeking the public’s input to better understand its experience when visiting downtown Attleboro and to hear what the public thinks about existing signage in downtown,” Lockyer said.
“And we would like to get some feedback about some of the potential sign design components that may be included on signage in the future.”
Lockyer can be contacted by email at kaylynlockyer@cityofattleboro.us or by phone at 508-223-2222 est. 3208.