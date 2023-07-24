ATTLEBORO — Between Aug. 15 and Nov. 2 of last year, the city was paid $368,322 in opioid settlement funds.
And now the city is sending out a survey to residents for their input on how to use the money.
The feedback provided by residents will guide how the city spends the settlement funds.
Lawyers and experts in the national opioid litigation developed the municipal allocation model based on federal data on opioid use disorder, overdose deaths, and 2006-2016 opioid shipments into Massachusetts, by region and community.
The survey is available at https://forms.gle/Mr8iL3go3E82q7bK9 and should be completed by Aug. 7.
At the end is an optional section where contact information may be entered.
Those who would like to provide more information, enter your name, number and email.
When complete, return the survey to the economic development office at City Hall.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
