DEA Revolving Door

The logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma is seen outside its offices in Stamford, Conn., in 2007.

 Douglas Healey / The Associated Press

ATTLEBORO — Between Aug. 15 and Nov. 2 of last year, the city was paid $368,322 in opioid settlement funds.

And now the city is sending out a survey to residents for their input on how to use the money.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.