ATTLEBORO — More than 50 cats were rescued from a hoarder’s home on Merritt Place by the Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter last month.
All were flea-infested and none had been spayed or neutered, or vaccinated for rabies and other diseases, FAAS volunteer Kim Penque said.
She said it took almost two weeks to round up all the creatures, most of whom were very friendly.
It’s one of the biggest hoarding situations FAAS has had to deal with in recent years and comes as fall and winter approach, which could have made the situation even worse.
Penque said the looming catastrophe came to light when the home owner called the shelter and said she wanted to surrender “a few cats.”
Volunteers who showed up at the home to collect the animals were stunned to find 54 felines wandering in and out of the home and all over the property.
Some of the females were pregnant and soon after gave birth, pushing the number rescued well over 60, Penque said.
All the females have been spayed and the males neutered as well as vaccinated and treated for fleas and ear mites.
Each cat cost FAAS roughly $200 in medical expenses. Food costs continue.
While about 40 of the adult cats have been adopted out, some new mothers are still being fostered.
At $200 a cat FAAS, is out about $11,000 so far.
“It was a big hit,” Penque said. “It wasn’t a cost we were prepared for.”
The shelter only has room for about 20 cats so volunteers who fostered some of the animals were crucial to the rescue effort, she said.
As a result, FAAS is seeking donations and hoping for an extra big crowd at its fundraising Harvest Fest on Sept. 21.
The 16th annual event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the city’s animal shelter off Pond Street North.
Admission is $5 per car. There will be food, crafts, art, activities for kids and rescue pets.
For more information or to donate cash go to faaspets.org.
Wet kitten food is especially needed. Fancy Feast is the preferred brand, shelter workers say.
