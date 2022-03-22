ATTLEBORO -- Plans for a shelter for homeless in the city have received a boost with a $75,000 grant.
MassHousing has awarded $245,845 for affordable housing to help men, women, and families in five communities, including in Attleboro.
NeighborWorks Housing Solutions of Quincy has been granted $75,000 to help create 22 efficiency apartments for men and women in Attleboro, it was announced Tuesday.
The apartments will be part of a previously announced three-story homeless shelter to be built at 150 Pleasant St., currently the site of a medical building.
Besides the 22 apartments, the shelter will have 18 crisis beds in dormitory-style rooms.
Plans are for the building to be staffed around the clock with social service workers, including ones who will be counseling residents with addiction problems. Others will be involved in teaching job skills.
The estimated $4 million project will be largely state-funded.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has been heavily involved with a team of organizations the past three years to establish the shelter. Hawkins has also been a key player in getting state grants for the project, which has been designed and approved by the planning board.
The umbrella group for the shelter is known at the Northern Bristol County Advocacy Consortium.
The new state funding announced Monday will help preserve an additional 45 housing units around Massachusetts.
The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc., a nonprofit subsidiary of MassHousing that helps nonprofits create or preserve sober affordable housing.
“Having a quality home in a sober setting is critical for the success of people overcoming addiction,” MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay said. “MassHousing is pleased to provide these grants through CCRI to create and preserve this vital sober housing for men, women, and families in communities across the Commonwealth.”
To date, CCRI has awarded more than $13.8 million in grants for the creation or preservation of more than 2,800 units of substance-free housing in 54 communities. The housing serves men, women, families, veterans, the homeless and ex-offenders.