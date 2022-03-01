ATTLEBORO — The victim of a November shooting outside Stop & Shop in South Attleboro allegedly had a “ghost gun” with him and now faces weapons charges.
Jandir D. De Burgo, 24, of Cumberland, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to unlawfully carrying a firearm and two related weapons charges. His girlfriend, Kandee L. Quirk, 24, also of Cumberland, who was with De Burgo when he was shot Nov. 19, faces the same charges. She also pleaded innocent Tuesday.
Each was held on $2,500 cash bail, which their lawyer said they would be able to post.
No arrests have been made in connection with the startling nighttime shooting in a busy parking lot.
Police say in court records that the shooting was a targeted attack and suspect it was gang-related.
Police recovered a 9 mm handgun and a magazine loaded with eight rounds inside a fanny pack, which they allege Quirk tried to conceal in her purse when officers arrived.
The gun was a Glock-like semi-automatic pistol with no serial numbers, according to a police report.
Law enforcement refers to the weapons, which can be privately made from kits or from 3D printers, as ghost guns because they are not traceable.
The defendants’ lawyer, Robert Testa of Providence, did not immediately return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
After the shooting, the couple got into their car and drove to IHOP nearby on Route 1. Two officers, Detective James Miller and Officer Luke Harrington, arrived at the same time, according to a police report.
Police began to treat De Burgo, who was driving, when he got out of the car bleeding and told them he was shot, according to the report.
Quirk had also gotten out of the car and was warned several times to stay away from the vehicle because it was considered a crime scene, according to the report.
Police allege she had taken the fanny pack out of the vehicle while officers were busy treating De Burgo and put it in her purse.
After police discovered the gun, Quirk denied knowing the fanny pack contained the weapon, according to the report.
Video evidence obtained by police showed De Burgo wearing the fanny pack while inside Stop & Shop, the report stated.
Quirk told police she did not know who would want to shoot her boyfriend or why.
De Burgo was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for a single gunshot wound to his left thigh and buttock. He also offered investigators no information about who may be responsible, according to the report.
Police recovered 10 spent shell casings in the Stop & Shop parking lot and three fired bullets or fragments inside his car, the report states.