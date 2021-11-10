FALL RIVER — Thomas Pomare raised his hands in a surrender posture before he was fatally shot inside the Attleboro house where he was a guest, his close friend testified Wednesday.
James Burrus, 36, demonstrated Pomare’s reaction to the two gunmen inside his South Avenue home four years ago while on the witness stand in Fall River Superior Court.
Burrus described how the gunmen, two Black males in hooded sweatshirts, forced their way into the house, demanded his stash of marijuana and held him and his mother at gunpoint.
Around the same time, Burrus said his mother “bolted” toward the front door and struggled with her assailant when Pomare, 34, whom he called by his nickname “J.R.,” stood up.
“He appeared startled. I’m sure he saw the gun to my head,” Burrus testified.
His mother, Dawna Gyukeri-Burrus, managed to break free before the assailant diagonally behind him yelled “get that bitch back in here, ” Burrus said.
About the same time as the man ran after his mother, Burrus said he heard a gunshot from behind him and then saw Pomare freeze up.
“He fell toward the window and to the ground like a ton of bricks,” Burrus said, adding that the gunman ran off.
“I yelled ‘did he shoot you, are you hit’,” Burrus said.
Pomare, whom Burrus referred to as his brother, was on his back on the floor mortally wounded and never answered him back.
Fearing his mother, had been kidnapped or killed, Burrus said he ran out of the house to look for her and saw a maroon Jeep Compass parked on South Avenue.
Burrus said he then saw a man get in the front passenger seat before the Jeep took off toward the nearby public housing complex.
Pomare, who was visiting from his new home in California, never argued with the assailants or posed any threat to them, Burrus testified.
During cross examination, Burrus acknowledged parts of his testimony were different from a transcript of a police interview he gave shortly after the shooting.
He explained that when he used the word “argument” during the interview he meant it as someone “pleading” with someone else and not as something aggressive.
Burrus could only describe the gunmen as Black men who were smaller than him and Pomare. He said one had a darker skin complexion than the other.
Burrus’ testimony about the chaotic home invasion and shooting came during the trial of the alleged shooter, Jaquan Cohen, 30, of Boston.
Cohen has pleaded innocent to murder, armed home invasion and armed assault with intent to rob.
Another man, Job Williams, 35, of Boston, is serving a prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to manslaughter for his role in the slaying.
Prosecutors say Pomare was killed by Cohen during a botched robbery because he and Williams knew Burrus had a large amount of marijuana in the house.
During his testimony, Burrus admitted dealing drugs in the past and said he met two men hours before the shooting at a South Main Street house.
Burrus said he traded a small amount of marijuana for cocaine and told them he had a large amount of marijuana in his home for sale.
One of the men, Devaun Petigny, 29, of Attleboro, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges for his role in plotting the robbery. He is serving a prison sentence.
The getaway driver, Archie Charles, 28, a former Attleboro man, reached an agreement to testify against Cohen in exchange for a lighter sentence.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and his serving a prison sentence for his role.
Charles recruited Cohen and Williams to commit the robbery because Burrus did not know them, prosecutors allege.
Charles told police Cohen admitted to him that he shot Pomare when he got back in the Jeep. He said Cohen claimed Pomare moved toward him, according to court records.
Cohen’s lawyer, Mark Wester of Hudson, has said the prosecution’s case is built on Charles’ statements and said Charles was not credible.
Deputy District Attorney William McCauley told the court the prosecution will call Charles when the trial resumes on Monday and rest its case.
