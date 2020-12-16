ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro school department was among other local school districts to announced Wednesday that there will be no classes Thursday in advance of a nor’easter snowstorm.
A notice on the school department’s website said it will be a “traditional snow day,” with no remote classes either.
Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk, Wrentham and Mansfield schools, along with King Philip Regional High School, followed suit and canceled classes for Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth, North Attleboro and Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School opted for remote learning on Thursday while Bishop Feehan High School students will be learning remotely on both Thursday and Friday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools have switched to some remote classes in addition to in-school classes.
In addition, state Trial Court officials said all courthouses will be closed Thursday. All scheduled court events, including in-person and remote, are postponed.
All outstanding restraining or harassment protection orders scheduled for hearing on Thursday will remain in effect until the next business day of the court. Parties should report for their hearing at that time.
School buildings in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District were closed due to the increase in COVID-19 infections. The school district was switching to remote classes until Jan. 8.
Between 8 to 15 inches of heavy, wet snow is expected to fall by 1 p.m. Thursday.
Winds are expected to gust as high as 45 mph, which could lead to power failures and downed tree branches.
The National Weather Service in Norton issued a winter storm warning and warns that travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Area officials are asking people to stay of the roads to allow plow drivers to keep road clear for first-responders, especially because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be a brief period of above-freezing temperatures early Thursday morning before cooling rapidly by mid- to late-morning, with a rapid freeze-up of roads, according to the weather service.
