ATTLEBORO — The city council candidates in the June 6 city special election say voters seem to have one prime question about the election — why?
Why is there a special election less than four months after the last special election and with regular city elections scheduled for this fall?
The answer is the first special election created the second one.
In the Feb. 28 special election for mayor, voters selected Cathleen DeSimone, who was a city councilor at the time. She replaced former Mayor Paul Heroux, who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.
DeSimone had to resign her council seat to take over the corner office, so the city needs to hold another special election to fill her council position.
The candidates for the citywide council seat are Laurie Sawyer, a hospital administrator, Jonathan Travares, a lawyer and real estate agent, and Timothy Barone, a biochemist who ran unsuccessfully for mayor against DeSimone and others.
Barone only got 1 percent of the vote in February but is running again.
Sawyer, 51, said she is running to help make the city more affordable to live in, create more housing and be “the voice of the public.”
She said she is “relatable” to most voters because she is a taxpaying homeowner, is community minded, and has a child in the city public school system.
The council should look into giving senior citizens a break on parking fees at the library and the cost of dog licenses as two small ways to make the city a little less expensive along with other moves, she said.
Sawyer, the spouse of school committee member Dianne Sawyer, also said she supports a policy of allowing school parents to opt out of having their children exposed to books they find objectionable, but opposes allowing a small group of parents to have books banned for all students.
Tavares, 29, the son of immigrants from Cape Verde and Portugal, said he would bring new ideas to the council and advocate for fiscal responsibility.
The city needs a long-term spending plan and to settle on a path toward funding the school system in the future, he said.
He wants the council to take a new look at city zoning regulations to see if there are ways of promoting more “dense” housing in the downtown area such as converting mill buildings into apartments.
Tavares grew up in Attleboro and said his parents encouraged him to be politically active.
Barone, 47, did not respond to a text, an email, and a phone call from The Sun Chronicle.
During his failed campaign for mayor last winter, he said he wanted to improve city services such as road maintenance and wastewater treatment.
He also said he wanted to reduce the amount of the chemical Glyphosate in the environment because it is a health hazard.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. June 6 and stay open until 8 p.m.
What follows are brief looks at the candidates’ resumes. Because Barone did not respond to inquiries, The Sun Chronicle is re-running his information from the February special election for mayor.