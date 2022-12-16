ATTLEBORO — With the special election for mayor set for Feb. 28 by the city council, the election commission released the rest of the schedule on Friday.
ATTLEBORO — With the special election for mayor set for Feb. 28 by the city council, the election commission released the rest of the schedule on Friday.
Candidates for mayor were able to pick up their nomination papers on Friday.
Each candidate must collect at least 200 signatures of registered voters to qualify for the ballot. The candidates have until Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. to gather and submit the signatures to the commission.
After that the commission has until Jan. 18 to certify the signatures, then a list of the qualified candidates will be posted.
Jan. 20 is the last day for withdrawals or objections and on Jan. 23 the lottery for ballot position will take place at 2 p.m. in the council chamber.
The last day to register to vote in the special election is Feb. 18, a Saturday. The election office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
Ten days later the special election will be held.
All vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the election office by 8 p.m. Feb. 28.
Twelve days later, on March 10, the election will be certified by the commission.
The last day to request a vote-by-mail or absentee ballot application is Feb. 21. The election office will be open until 5 p.m.
And the last day to vote absentee in person is Feb. 27 with a noon deadline.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
