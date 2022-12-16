Early Voting Attleboro
Buy Now

An Attleboro resident votes Nov. 3 at city hall as her children look on.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — With the special election for mayor set for Feb. 28 by the city council, the election commission released the rest of the schedule on Friday.

Candidates for mayor were able to pick up their nomination papers on Friday.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.