ATTLEBORO — Feb. 7 has been tentatively been set as the date for the mayoral special election, but that could change when the city council meets next Tuesday — and that has sparked criticism from Mayor Paul Heroux.
He is accusing the council of “playing games” to help a candidate he does not support.
So far there are three candidates for the job: former councilor John Davis, Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and council President Jay DiLisio.
But Heroux, who is supporting DeSimone, claims the council is aiming to push the date back to Feb. 21 to give DiLisio an advantage.
“There are some city councilors who are still trying to delay this to help Jay get more headlines as acting mayor,” Heroux said. “It’s absolutely unethical.”
DiLisio, as council president, would become acting mayor upon Heroux’s resignation but would have limited powers.
DiLisio and DeSimone have recused themselves from all discussions of the special election date, but DiLisio discounted the mayor’s allegation.
“I haven’t had any conversations with any councilors,” he said. “I have faith in my fellow councilors to do what’s in the best interests of the city and not one individual candidate. I’m going to be ready for whatever date is selected.”
Council Vice President Todd Kobus, who is on the ordinance committee, was more severe with the mayor.
“There is nothing to the mayor’s claims that everyone is out to get his candidate,” he said. “His claim is completely dishonest and disingenuous. We’re trying to do the right thing.”
Kobus said he favors the date of Feb. 7 although it makes him a “little nervous” because it’s one week shy of the maximum nine weeks which could be needed, although the commission said it could be arranged in eight weeks.
Kobus said in light of what is going on nationally with elections, he wants to make sure this one is “squeaky clean.”
If need be it could be extended to the 14th which would meet the nine-week threshold, but he said he does not favor the 21st, which is during school vacation week when a lot of families are on vacation.
Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds pointed out that voters could cast ballots early if need be.
The council’s ordinance committee voted to schedule the election for Feb. 7, which is eight weeks from Dec. 13, the date when the council is scheduled to finalize its decision.
But the election could be moved to Feb. 14 or Feb. 21, committee members said, depending on what the full council wants to do.
The 14th would put the special election at nine weeks and the 21st would put it at 10 weeks, one week over what the Election Commission said it needs to organize the election.
The scheduling comes after Heroux beat out incumbent Thomas Hodgson for the position of Bristol County sheriff in the Nov. 8 state election.
His victory was certified by the Governor’s Council on Wednesday of last week and he submitted his resignation that day.
The resignation letter, submitted to City Clerk Kate Jackson, said he would resign as mayor on Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m., so that he can begin his new job on Jan. 4, the date set by state law.
The city charter calls for the council to schedule a special election “forthwith,” which means immediately, or as soon as possible in the event that the mayor’s office becomes vacant with nine months or more left in the term.
Some councilors questioned whether the school department would shut down all the schools on Feb. 7 or 14 because two schools, Coelho Middle and Willett Elementary, are used as polling stations.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission submitted an estimate for the cost of the special election: $24,425.
All candidates have begun campaigns placing yard signs around the city.
They have about two months to make their platforms known to city voters.
What the turnout for a mayoral special election will be is anybody’s guess, but the usual turnout in city elections in which there are two candidates for mayor is around 30%.
In this case there are three candidates and there could be more because the carter does not limit the number of candidates or require a preliminary election.
