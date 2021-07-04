ATTLEBORO — The foreclosure auction date for New England Sports Village, which owes more than $400,000 to the city in back real estate taxes, has been pushed to Aug. 27.
An auction earlier in June was also postponed.
Stuart Silberberg, managing partner of AJAX 5CAP NESV, LLC, the company that owns the sports facility at 1395 Commerce Ave., said Friday his company is still in negotiations with a group of investors who own the mortgage.
“We are continuing discussions and progress is being made,” he told The Sun Chronicle in an email.
The first foreclosure auction was scheduled for May 7, but was postponed while Silberberg negotiated with the new holders of the mortgage, which was originally owned by Harbor One Bank.
It was sold to a group of investors at the end of 2020, Silberberg said.
In a previous interview, he declined to say how much NESV is in arrears on its mortgage.
The company is also behind in its real estate taxes.
As of June 30, it owed the city $409,022.69, according to Tax Collector Zaida Keefer. That amount increases every day.
The property includes nearly 140 acres and an ice rink valued at $30,063,600.
That assessed value includes the 12 acres on which the rink sits.
The rink alone is assessed at $26,514,800.
The total assessed value of the property is $35,880,900.
Silberberg said previously that the coronavirus pandemic hit the company hard and is responsible for the growing debt.
“COVID was unkind to us as it was to a lot of people,” he said.
The rink business closed for about four months and then operated at only about 30 to 70 percent for the rest of the year, putting it in a big financial hole, he said.
But, Silberberg said, the business has been improving.
NESV is trying to work out a deal that will enable it to survive and finish its build-out, which includes a hotel along with a swimming facility, a field house, tennis courts and playing fields.
