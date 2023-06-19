ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has filed a bill to prevent the banning of books in libraries.
He has two co-sponsors, Lindsay Sabadosa, D-Northampton, and Francisco Paulino, D-Lawrence.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has filed a bill to prevent the banning of books in libraries.
He has two co-sponsors, Lindsay Sabadosa, D-Northampton, and Francisco Paulino, D-Lawrence.
The key part of the bill reads as follows:
“It is further declared to be the policy of the State to encourage and protect the freedom of libraries and library systems to acquire materials without external limitations and to be protected against attempts to ban, remove, or otherwise restrict access to books or other materials.”
Hawkins cited increasing attempts throughout the state and nation to ban books.
“Massachusetts libraries, along with the rest of the nation, are experiencing unprecedented numbers of censorship attempts,” Hawkins said in a press release. “More book challenges were reported to the American Library Association in 2021 than in any year since data collection began. The attempts grew rapidly in 2022 and continue into 2023, with the majority of censorship efforts hitting schools and public libraries.”
“We felt it necessary to take measures to prevent the limitations and restrictions recently growing in our district and across the state,” he said. “Massachusetts is and has always been at the forefront of protecting our freedom and democracy.”
Another key part of the bill reads as follows.
“(This bill shall) adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights that indicates materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval or, in the alternative, develop a written statement declaring the inherent authority of the library or library system to provide an adequate collection stock of books and other materials sufficient in size and varied in kind and subject matter to satisfy the library needs of the people of this state and prohibit the practice of banning specific books or resources.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.