ATTLEBORO — Two state lawmakers have formed a group aimed at combating homelessness.
Reps. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and Joan Meshino, D-Hull, created the bipartisan group that will study homelessness and inform the rest of the Legislature “about best practices for reducing and ending” it.
The ultimate goal of the caucus is to “create... learning opportunities for Massachusetts legislators with the facts and guidance to craft and implement the legislation needed to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring for residents of Massachusetts,” a press release from Hawkins’ office said.
The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley will serve as a facilitator and partner when the caucus convenes.
On Feb. 21, the group’s first quarterly meeting will address the “Housing First” model and permanent supportive housing resources.
Andrew Spiers, director of Training & Technical Assistance for Housing First University, will be one of the speakers at the session.
Future sessions will cover permanent supportive housing resources, the commonwealth’s emergency and crisis response system, the impact of trauma as it relates to housing insecurity and homelessness, and the current state of data related to homelessness in the state.
Meanwhile, Hawkins, one of the prime movers of building a homeless shelter at 150 Pleasant St. in Attleboro, is looking forward to the groundbreaking coming up soon.
The shelter will offer supportive services as well as a place to sleep.
“Representative Meschino and I have been working together for some time on issues surrounding homelessness,” Hawkins said. “We recognized the need to collaborate and communicate with our colleagues to address this growing challenge.”
“This caucus adds a new layer to our efforts to address homelessness in the Commonwealth by bringing together elected officials who are committed to the protection of our most vulnerable residents,” Meshino said.
