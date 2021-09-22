ATTLEBORO — To the sorrow of young people across the commonwealth, there will still be tests in school even if a local legislator’s proposed bill becomes law.
And they will even include the statewide MCAS, according to state Rep. Jim Hawkins, a former teacher.
The standardized test just won’t be a make-or-break event for a child’s entire school career, deciding whether or not a student is able to graduate from high school.
Instead, the Attleboro Democrat says, it would be replaced by testing that would give “a more complete picture of what kids know and a much more meaningful and much better picture of what their needs are,” he says.
Hawkins and state Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, have both filed versions of the bill that would drop the MCAS, short for Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, as a requirement for graduation and make other modifications as well.
The bill was the subject of a virtual public hearing Monday by the Legislature’s Education Committee. Hawkins, who testified in favor of his version of the bill, said lawmakers did not pose questions to him.
Other supporters did speak in favor of the bill, Hawkins said, including emotional testimony from a student with autism spectrum disorder who missed the passing grade on the MCAS math test by two points in his senior year and was denied a diploma.
Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said in a press release prior to Monday’s hearing that the influence of the MCAS has allowed white supremacy to flourish in public schools, and alienated students who have diverse backgrounds and learning styles.
“Public schools in predominantly Black and brown communities have been taken over by state bureaucrats who have been using standardized testing as a tool not to improve opportunities for students but instead as one to pry public education from the hands of the families and educators who know best what their students need,” Najimy said.
Hawkins’ bill, and several others aimed at eliminating the MCAS requirement, face opposition, owever.
Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education Executive Director Ed Lambert told lawmakers that amending MCAS standards or graduation requirements could hurt efforts to lift underserved districts, particularly amid implementation of a recent school funding reform law known as the Student Opportunity Act, according to broadcast reports.
“Seeking less information about statewide achievement gaps by undermining the annual MCAS assessment would be tantamount to closing our eyes to inequities,” Lambert was quoted as saying.
State education officials and Gov. Charlie Baker have voiced support for continuing to use MCAS.
Besides lifting the graduation requirement, Hawkins’ bill, if passed, would give schools the opportunity to create different pathways for students to demonstrate they’ve mastered subjects; provide alternative methods to evaluate special needs students; include parent, student and teacher views in the evaluation process; and create a grant program to support local districts doing their own planning. The grant program would be administered by the Massachusetts Consortium for Innovative Education Assessment. Attleboro is a charter member of that group.
State and federal laws require schools to administer standardized testing as a measure of school and student achievement, and Hawkins said he recognizes the need for testing.
“You have to know what they are learning,” the former Attleboro 10th-grade math teacher said, but added his bill would bring “something more reasonable.”
Hawkins has long argued that the three lengthy tests — for math, sciences and English — disrupt school, and not just for students taking the tests.
“No learning takes place in the building for an entire week,” he said.
Students who have to take make-up classes for subjects they’ve failed miss out on taking classes that would really engage them, Hawkins says.
The legislative committee will still be taking written testimony on the bill, including from Hawkins, and it could be “a few weeks” before it would potentially come up for debate and a vote, he said. And that’s if there are no amendments to the House or Senate version that would have to be ironed out.
State education officials did modify MCAS requirements in response to the pandemic and school closings. The state waived the requirement that students pass the test to graduate for the class of 2022.
According to numbers the state released Tuesday, MCAS scores were down over the past two years, a drop blamed on the disruptions in learning caused by the pandemic.
Overall, the results revealed that many more students had gaps in their knowledge of math and, to a lesser extent, English language arts, compared to students in the same grades before the COVID-19 pandemic, with fewer students meeting or exceeding grade level expectations.
Families are scheduled to receive their child’s individual MCAS scores after Sept. 30. Students who were in grades 3-8 in the spring were given shorter than usual tests, which can cause individual student performance to vary more than usual compared to prior years, officials said.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)
