ATTLEBORO — Voters in Ward 2 will be on the move after the city election in November.
Where the approximately 6,300 registered voters will go has yet to be decided, but Good News Bible Chapel on West Street, the current Ward 2 polling place, has decided not to offer its building for future elections.
A call to the church for comment was not immediately returned.
A new polling station must be found by the March 3 presidential primary.
There are two sites under consideration, election office administrator Cheryl Perry told Mayor Paul Heroux in a letter.
Meanwhile, voters in Ward 1 have a permanent new home at Coelho Middle School on Brown Street after being dislodged from the Knights of Columbus on Highland Avenue and then St. Theresa’s Church on Baltic Avenue and then the Elks Club on South Main Street, which was found to be “inconvenient” for South Attleboro voters.
Perry told Heroux that approximately 5,500 registered voters in Ward 1 will get postcards announcing the change in early October.
The city election is slated for Nov. 5.
Coelho and all public schools will be closed on that day.
The school committee formally endorsed the move in February on a unanimous vote.
