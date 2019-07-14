ATTLEBORO — Brennan T. McAvoy, a recent Attleboro High School graduate, has been awarded a $20,000, four-year Henry David Thoreau Scholarship.
The scholarship, named for the 19th-century naturalist and author, is given annually to eight Massachusetts high school seniors.
High school seniors awarded the scholarship can enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally-related field.
In the fall, McAvoy will enter University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he will study biology.
The son of Jennifer Leo, McAvoy was hired as a volunteer at Capron Park Zoo by Melanie Fernandes, the zoo’s curator of education. He got hands-on experience with the animals under the supervision of the zookeepers, one of whom is a Thoreau Scholar alum, Andrew Bradley.
Thoreau Scholars are encouraged to enroll in internships or study abroad to broaden their awareness and understanding of environmental issues.
The Thoreau Foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally-related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities.
To learn more about the Henry David Thoreau Foundation and the Thoreau Scholarship, visit thoreauscholar.org.
An online application will be available in mid-October.
Students have until Feb. 1, 2020 to apply.
