ATTLEBORO — An 8-year-old student who brought a knife on a school bus made a poor decision but had no intention to harm anyone, school Superintendent David Sawyer said Friday.
A bus driver taking students to Willett Elementary School on Thursday morning took the small utility-style knife away from the second-grader when another student told him of the situation, Sawyer said.
The boy showed the knife, commonly used to open parcel packages, to another student just prior to it being reported to the driver, Sawyer said.
“The whole thing was over in less than a minute,” he said, adding that all school policies and procedures were followed.
“Just to put it in perspective this was a student who made a bad choice, not someone who had any bad intentions or threatened to harm anybody,” Sawyer said.
Parents of students on the bus were notified the day of the incident through an email from Willett Principal Jeffrey Cateon.
The email, however, did not contain specific details about the incident, such as a description of the knife, the circumstances of how it was discovered or the student’s age or gender.
Sawyer said disciplinary issues are confidential and noted the email said “corrective and remedial action was taken.”
School officials have met with the parents of the student. “They are taking it just as seriously as we are,” Sawyer said.
City police were also notified to ensure proper procedures were followed, according to Cateon, who added in the email that student safety is taken “very seriously.”
Attlleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Friday police were notified by school officials of the incident and that the school administration was handling the matter.
One parent who did not want his name published said parents at the bus stop he talked to were frustrated that no additional details were released in the email or by the administration.
“We didn’t know what kind of knife it was. Was it a plastic knife or what?” the man said.
He added that releasing more details or having more transparency would ease the mind of many parents “especially with everything happening now in schools.”
In the email, parents with concerns and questions were advised to contact the principal’s office.
Sawyer said parents with concerns about the incident should heed the advice contained in the email.
“There is nothing to see here. The school takes these things very seriously,” Sawyer said.
School safety policies and practices throughout the country changed after the Columbine school massacre in 1999 so that student behavior a generation ago are no longer tolerated.
But despite safety training for teachers and school officials through the country, incidents of school violence remain a concern even at the elementary grade level.
For instance, earlier this month, a teacher was seriously injured when shot by a 6-year-old student who managed to bring a gun to an elementary school classroom in Newport News, Va.
