ATTLEBORO — An 8-year-old student who brought a knife on a school bus made a poor decision but had no intention to harm anyone, school Superintendent David Sawyer said Friday.

A bus driver taking students to Willett Elementary School on Thursday morning took the small utility-style knife away from the second-grader when another student told him of the situation, Sawyer said.

