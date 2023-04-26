capron park zoo
Visitors take in the offerings of Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro in 2017.

ATTLEBORO — The Capron Park Zoo task force is recommending a 13.75% cut in the facility’s budget for the coming year, saying a recent infusion of cash by the city will be enough to continue operations.

The fiscal year 2023 budget was $838,787 and it was recommended on Tuesday that it be reduced to $722,358, a cut of $116,428, for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1.

