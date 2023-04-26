ATTLEBORO — The Capron Park Zoo task force is recommending a 13.75% cut in the facility’s budget for the coming year, saying a recent infusion of cash by the city will be enough to continue operations.
The fiscal year 2023 budget was $838,787 and it was recommended on Tuesday that it be reduced to $722,358, a cut of $116,428, for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1.
Those funds came from the revolving account on which the zoo is heavily reliant.
A $43,398 cut was made in personnel services and a $24,900 one was made in the purchase of services. A $45,380 cut was made in supplies and a $2,750 cut was made in other charges and expenses.
When city money is included, the budget for FY ‘23 was $1.83 million. The aim was to reduce the budget to $1.095 million for FY ‘24.
The task force, headed by former mayor Kevin Dumas, was appointed by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone to get the zoo’s finances in order.
To do that, they have to cut expenses and increase revenue.
Last week, the city council approved a $470,000 infusion of cash from the American Rescue Plan Act fund as a stopgap measure to get the zoo through the current fiscal year and well into the next one.
That brought the zoo’s bank balance up from $211,444 to $681,444 as of Tuesday morning.
“Currently we have enough cash on hand to do what we need to do,” Dumas said. “With the $470,000, we don’t have to worry about making enough money this year.”
What the task force needed was time and the cash infusion so that it could sort out the finances and put the zoo back on solid footing.
“Our goal is to make sure this is self-sustaining,” Dumas said. “I think this is on the road to recovery because of the cash infusion. I want to fix this. I think we’re on the right road.”
The $211,444 was not enough to get the zoo through the year and not enough to start the next fiscal year.
The zoo makes most of its money from April through August.
Dumas, now the town manager in Mansfield, said when he was mayor, the zoo would have anywhere from $900,000 to $1.1 million in its revolving account to start a new year.
The zoo had been running deficits since FY ‘17, but the problem was made plain in FY ‘20 when it lost $414,124.
That’s when the pandemic hit and it had to close for months.
Before that, it was squeaking by, but no one noticed the financial problem.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.