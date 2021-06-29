ATTLEBORO — Property tax bills are going out this week and the bottom line will be going up.
Usually tax bills for the first and second quarters of a new fiscal year are based on the current tax rate and any adjustments are made in the third and fourth quarters.
But since city voters approved a tax increase, technically known as a debt exclusion, to pay for the new high school, assessors have added that amount in as well so that the bills in the third and fourth quarters are less burdensome.
Basically they’re dividing the total into four equal parts, one for each quarter.
Chief Assessor Julie Hobson said it will be the third consecutive year the board of assessors has taken that approach. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
The amount owed by the city for the new high school in FY 2022 is $6,019,556.
Half of the estimated increase to cover that bill and half of the estimated increase allowed under the tax limiting law Proposition 2-1/2 will be added into the first and second quarter bills.
“As was done in the previous two fiscal years, in an effort to lessen the burden on third and fourth quarter taxpayer bills for Fiscal Year 2022, the assessors have decided to issue adjusted preliminary tax bills,” Hobson said in an email.
Hobson said 43 cents will be added to the residential rate bringing the preliminary rate to $15.23 per thousand dollars of value.
Out of that 43 cents, 32 will go toward paying for the high school and 11 will be for the usual increase under Proposition 2 1/2.
The commercial rate will have 61 cents added to it, bringing the total to $21.83 per thousand dollars of valuation.
Out of that 61 cents, 46 will go toward paying for the high school.
Property values and the final tax rate won’t be set until the fall.
Hobson said there are a number of ways for those who have trouble paying their taxes to get help.
Those include the senior tax deferral and exemptions for seniors, disabled veterans, those who are blind and those who are a surviving spouse or child.
Residents are encouraged to reach out to the assessor’s office with any questions or concerns at 508-223-2222 x3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.