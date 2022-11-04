ATTLEBORO — A story on city taxes that appeared on the front page of Thursday’s Sun Chronicle has apparently caused confusion among some readers.
That story compared the numbers that would result from a 1.36 tax split, meaning businesses would pay at a 36% higher rate, to the split that was voted by the council, which was a 1.38 split, which means businesses would pay at a 38% higher rate.
The story noted correctly the tax rate would go down for homeowners from a proposed $13.75 to $13.70 if the 1.38 split were implemented, which it was.
The current rate for homeowners is $14.45.
The story also noted the tax rate for businesses would go up from a proposed $19.99 to $20.28 under the 1.38 split.
The current rate for business is $21.13.
The planned rates would result in a median tax bill decrease of $20 for homeowners and a median tax bill increase of $109 for businesses.
The median is the half-way point, meaning half the taxpayers would pay more, half less.
Council Vice President Todd Kobus took a different perspective on Facebook about the tax situation.
He said the median tax bill for homeowners would go up by $270, or 5.45%, as a whole as compared to the previous year.
And he said the median tax bill for business would decline by $207, or 2.68% from the previous year.
The average bill for homeowners would go up by $312 rather than $334 at a 1.38 split and the average bill for business would go up by $34 at a 1.38 split rather than decline by $270 at a 1.36 split.
