Attleboro City Hall building file photo

Attleboro City Hall

 file photo

ATTLEBORO — A story on city taxes that appeared on the front page of Thursday’s Sun Chronicle has apparently caused confusion among some readers.

That story compared the numbers that would result from a 1.36 tax split, meaning businesses would pay at a 36% higher rate, to the split that was voted by the council, which was a 1.38 split, which means businesses would pay at a 38% higher rate.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.