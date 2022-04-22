ATTLEBORO — A popular longtime Wamsutta Middle School teacher died by suicide last Saturday amid allegations he exchanged inappropriate text messages of a sexual nature with a former student, according to authorities and court records obtained Thursday by The Sun Chronicle.
Seth A. Braga, the father of two daughters, was found in his car in the garage of his Rehoboth home and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
His death was classified as a suicide, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
Rehoboth police and fire officials were called to Braga’s home just after 11 a.m. Saturday to check on his well-being, Miliote said.
The call came about 11 hours after Attleboro police executed a search warrant at his home and seized his cellphone as part of an investigation into Braga’s texts with a female Attleboro High School student, who was a former student at Wamsutta, according to an Attleboro police affidavit.
An English teacher for about two decades, Braga had been suspended from his teaching post pending a separate investigation by the school department, according to the affidavit.
After being contacted by the student about a high school assignment, Braga and the girl initially exchanged texts on April 14 about her depression and personal problems, but the texts allegedly turned sexual in nature, Attleboro Detective James Miller wrote in his affidavit.
Braga allegedly sent her a photo of himself shirtless and then asked her to send him nude photos. The girl declined but sent him a photo of her with clothing, according to the affidavit.
“Braga replied by saying send picture without clothing,” the affidavit says.
Braga also asked the girl “if she wanted to get together and he could pick her up,” it says.
The affidavit goes on to say a friend of the girl who learned of the alleged exchanges contacted school authorities the following day, and school officials suspended Braga pending their investigation and notified police.
Braga was told of the investigation and his suspension by Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan. He was not told the nature of the investigation but asked if it was in reference to the former student, according to the affidavit.
When reached by The Sun Chronicle Thursday, school Superintendent David Sawyer said, “Obviously, our condolences go out to his family.”
“We are aware of the police investigation and are cooperating with the authorities,” Sawyer said.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney declined to comment on the investigation and referred questions to the district attorney’s office.
Braga died after a long battle with depression, according to his obituary, published online by the Duffy-Poule Funeral and Cremation Services in Attleboro.
In an online tribute wall along with expressions of condolences, Braga was remembered by former students and colleagues as a dedicated teacher with a kind heart who left an impact on them long after leaving the school.
He graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth High School in 1996 and the University of New Hampshire in 2000.
His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.