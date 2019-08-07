ATTLEBORO -- Jonathan Stout was looking forward to starting his sophomore year in college in a few weeks when he went with some friends to Quaddick Reservoir in Connecticut last Sunday.
But something went terribly wrong, and police later found the 19-year-old unresponsive in the reservoir.
The 2017 graduate of Attleboro High School was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Putnam, Conn.
"He was an outgoing, wonderful son," his father, the Rev. William Stout, said Wednesday.
He said his son loved to work out at the gym and play basketball at the YMCA. Jonathan Stout was taking business courses at Bristol Community College and would have been a sophomore in September.
For a summer job, he worked at Shaking Crab restaurant in Providence.
Stout said he had no idea what happened to cause his son to drown except he apparently drifted out too far in deep water.
A state police report shed little light on a possible cause.
"On August 4, 2019 Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) dispatch was notified at approximately 6:43 p.m. of a person last seen swimming in the water at Quaddick State Park in Thompson," the report stated. "State Police arrived on scene at approximately 6:55 p.m. and recovered an unresponsive 19 year old male.
"State Police performed CPR on the individual until EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. Life-saving efforts were conducted with negative results. The victim was pronounced deceased at 7:24 p.m."
No further information was given.
William Stout, who started the Living Word of Life Church in Attleboro in March, said he and his wife Tianna were shocked when they got the call from Jonathan's friends.
It was suppose to be a fun get-together at a park Jonathan had never been to before.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home followed by a service.
