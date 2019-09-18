ATTLEBORO -- Nilito Carlino loved to cook.
The 2019 Attleboro High School graduate was attending Johnson & Wales in Providence to study culinary arts and business management.
But the 18-year-old's life was cut short Monday night in a single-car accident on Interstate 95 North in North Attleboro.
He was identified Wednesday as the victim of the crash by the Bristol County district attorney's office.
"We are terribly saddened to learn of Nilito’s passing. He truly loved AHS, especially our Culinary Arts CTE program," Principal Bill Runey said in an email. "He often spoke passionately about his experience in our Blue Pride Community.
"We were very proud that he was continuing his craft through Johnson and Wales and had high hopes for Nilito’s future. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."
State police say Carlino was traveling north on I-95 when he lost control of his SUV about 10 p.m. and went off the highway, rolling over on the right side into a wooded area. The accident occurred just south of the Mansfield rest area and north of the Route 152 exit.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
In March of 2018, Carlino spoke before the Attleboro school board about the importance of the vocational, or CTE programs, at AHS, and also talked about his love for cooking.
"If you're having a bad day, you can come in and cook something. It makes you feel good," Carlino said.
The accident was one of two deadly ones that occurred about 15 minutes apart Monday night along I-95.
About five miles from the crash that killed Carlino, a homeless man was struck and killed by an SUV on I-95 South in South Atteboro.
Authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle, believed to be a white Cadillac Escalade. Witnesses told police a woman who was driving the vehicle stopped but then drove off, according to the district attorney's office.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old John Gauthier, who was struck on the highway near the Route 1 exit near the Rhode Island border.
The woman who driving the Escalade was described as being about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. The vehicle likely has some front end damage and at least one broken headlight, according to the DA's office.
Anyone who has seen a damaged white Escalade or believes they have information to share on the case is urged to contact state police detectives at 508-993-2016.
