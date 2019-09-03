ATTLEBORO — The official groundbreaking on a new high school, the largest construction project in city history, will take place next month and involve all sectors of the community.
Mayor Paul Heroux said he is inviting not just city and school officials but parents, students and those who advocated for a new high school.
Preliminary construction of the $260 million project has already begun with a parking lot and athletic fields torn up to make way for new utility lines, but groundbreaking on the building is set for Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.
The mayor said he wanted to wait until students were back in school before holding the groundbreaking because he wanted them to participate.
Heroux said of the project, “this is a big deal,” and noted the city only builds a new school once every 20 to 30 years.
The current high school is more than 50 years old.
Construction is expected to take about three years with an opening day set for September of 2022 on the 470,000- square-foot structure.
