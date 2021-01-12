ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has decided its time to trash the trash barrels that dot downtown.
Last month he asked the city council for $9,938 to replace them and last week the council unanimously agreed on an 11-0 vote.
A number of them are broken, bent and bedraggled, and pretty much look like trash themselves — including one that has done its duty outside the front door of The Sun Chronicle for years.
“The existing bins are old, damaged, falling apart and have outlived their useful life,” Heroux told the council in a letter making his case.
In comments to The Sun Chronicle he went further.
“Quite frankly, they are embarrassing,” he said. “We are going to do better.”
Heroux has been pushing the revitalization of downtown in number of ways, including the redevelopment of Union Street, which is now underway. He said new trash barrels are an important part of the plan, even if a small part.
“If the city is serious about attracting and retaining businesses to the city center, we need to take this necessary step to improve the cleanliness of the sidewalks,” he said. “Additionally, there are too few trash bins in the city center and the ones that are there are not located in optimal places.”
Heroux said the city will buy “about” 23 barrels which will be evenly spaced along the sidewalks downtown.
He said the city expects delivery of the new barrels in about two months, just in time for spring.
