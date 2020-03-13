ATTLEBORO -- City schools will be closed next week as a means of trying to slow the spread of coronavirus after a Coehlo Middle School student was tested for the virus.
The student and his family are under self-quarantine at their home. The student has been out of school since Tuesday.
School Superintendent David Sawyer said the decision was made to close all schools from Monday through Friday after a meeting with school and health officials and Mayor Paul Heroux.
He said he was advised he had to act quickly in order to stem the spread.
"We fully understand the disruption this causes to everyone’s normal routines, but ask for everyone’s patience as we navigate the quickly evolving circumstances of this global crisis," Sawyer said in a statement.
"The decision to put public safety ahead of our educational mission reflects our commitment to protect not only our students, but the families and especially their vulnerable members, as well as the dedicated staff who serve this community so capably."
King Philip Regional and Norfolk schools closed Friday because of the virus and several districts across the state have shut their doors for between two weeks and 30 days.
Attleboro is the largest school system in the local area with more than 6,000 students.
Heroux said he and the other officials understand the inconvenience the closing will cause for parents, but felt it was necessary.
He said although children are less vulnerable to the virus than older people, thousands of children gathered in the same buildings turn schools into "petri dishes" for the virus to spread.
The mayor said he has also asked the recreation department and council on aging to limit gatherings.
Sawyer said the five lost days of school will be made up in June.
Jacquie O’Brien, the city's public health nurse, said the Coelho student has been tested at the direction of his family doctor because he had symptoms, including a fever, but the test results are not known yet.
She said the student had no known identifiable risk factors, such as travel to a country with a lot of cases of the virus, such as China or Italy.
Sawyer said the situation will be re-evaluated at the end of next week.
"This action is taken as a mitigation measure to halt person-to-person spread of the coronavirus as part of a city effort to prevent sustained community spread in Attleboro," he said.
"We will continue to assess conditions and make a decision next week about whether to end or extend the cancellation past (March) 20th."
Health Agent Alan Perry said it was thought one week would give officials enough time to evaluate the situation.
Meanwhile, school officials posted a message on social media explaining that an ambulance was called to Attleboro High School Friday for a medical problem, but it has nothing to do with the coronavirus.
