ATTLEBORO — Residents will get a chance to voice their opinions on trash and recycling fee hikes next week when the city council holds a public hearing.
The hearing on will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the internet platform Zoom. The link is zooM.US/J 1636857461.
The health department is requesting a 15 percent increase in the trash collection fee, a new $29 fee for the collection of bulky items like furniture, and a quadrupling of fines for violating the ordinance with the added possibility that a resident could be removed from the program for multiple offenses.
The new fees come in conjunction with a new contract with the city’s trash and recycling hauler Waste Management.
The proposed new annual trash fee is $234.12, an increase of $31.44, or 15.5 percent, over the current fee of $202.68.
Under the new contract, Waste Management will distribute new 35-gallon containers with attached lids for trash, similar to the recycling containers already in use.
Rules will require the lid to be completely closed for pickup.
Any excess must be put in City of Attleboro trash bags which cost $2 each. They come in packs of five for $10.
Another major change proposed by the city is the elimination of the free disposal of one bulky, non-metal item a week.
If approved by the council, residents would only be able to dispose of bulky non-metal items, such as furniture, by appointment with Waste Management at a cost of $29 per item.
Metal items such as appliances and electronics will continue to be picked without charge and without limitation, except for televisions.
The free pickup of TVs would be cut from two to one per fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30.
Additional TVs would cost $25 each. That fee represents a $15 increase over the current $10 fee.
New fines have been proposed as well.
Those who violate any provision of the trash and recycling ordinance would be subject to a $100 fine for the first offense — a 300 percent increase over the current first offense fine of $25.
A second offense would cost the violator $200 and a third would cost $300.
A fourth offense would require a hearing before the city’s health officer, which could result in removal from the city’s trash program.
Fines for unauthorized dumping would also go up under the proposed ordinance changes.
The fine would go from the current $25 to $100 for a first offense. A second offense would cost the violator $200 and a third would go to $300.
Landscapers providing services to Attleboro property owners or residents will be able to access the compost center without charge if the property owner or resident procures the necessary free tickets from the health department.
Residents who do not participate in the trash and recycling program would be charged $30 to have access to the composting, hazardous waste and recycling center.
In addition there would be a $35 fee for disposal of appliances, televisions, computers and bulk items for those people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.