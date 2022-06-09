ATTLEBORO — The Wading River Water Treatment Plant will reopen on June 20 to supply the city with the water it needs for the summer months — despite it being out of compliance with new state standards for polyfluoroalkyls, or PFAS, Mayor Paul Heroux announced Thursday.
Heroux said the Russell F. Tennant Water Treatment Plant on West Street remains in compliance with the new standard, but the West Street plant can only treat and disperse 4 million gallons a day, while the city needs at least 6.5 million gallons per day and sometimes as much as 8 million gallons per day in the hot weather months.
If the Wading River plant is not reopened, extreme water restrictions would have to be put in place, the mayor said.
“The City of Attleboro is faced with no good option,” Heroux said. “One option is to leave the Wading River Plant offline, which would make it necessary for the city to impose extreme water use restrictions. This option would likely deplete the reserves feeding the West Street water treatment plant, eventually causing the need to restart the Wading River plant.”
The Wading River plant, located in Mansfield, has been shut down since September of 2021 because it does not meet the new state-imposed limits on PFAS.
The new standard of 20 parts per trillion for a combination of 6 PFA compounds was established by the state in October 2020. Heroux noted last year that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a standard of 70 PPT for two of the PFA compounds.
In his press release Thursday, the mayor repeated that the city is “well within” the limits prescribed by the EPA.
Heroux described the Massachusetts standard for PFAS as among “the most stringent” in the nation.
Free water at the West Street plant will be available for those concerned about drinking water from the Wading River plant. The “fill site” is in the first building on the right after entering from West Street. Residents are asked to bring their own containers.
Health risks from PFAS develop only after long-term use, Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said in a news story last year. In this case that would be 70 years of drinking at least two liters of water a day, she said.
Those risks are based on people who have underlying conditions of some kind or are physically vulnerable, she said.
Meanwhile the city is working to rectify the compliance problem.
“The City of Attleboro has been working with Tata & Howard, a firm with expertise in water treatment infrastructure, to install a permanent PFAS filtration solution,” Heroux said. “The city is in the design phase for a PFAS filtration system that will be in compliance with the new state standard. It takes months to engineer and years to install a new filtration system needed to accommodate up to 2 (million gallons a day).
Heroux said money form the America Rescue Plan Act will offset much of the cost of the new infrastructure.
For more information about PFAS and what the Water Department is doing to solve this issue, visit http://www.cityofattleboro.us/1633/PFAS-Information.