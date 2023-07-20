ATTLEBORO — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning was apprehended by an officer performing traffic enforcement duties nearby.

The crash occurred about 6:35 a.m. when a Toyota Prius, allegedly driven by the suspect, collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck at Rocklawn Avenue and West Street, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.