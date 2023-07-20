ATTLEBORO — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning was apprehended by an officer performing traffic enforcement duties nearby.
The crash occurred about 6:35 a.m. when a Toyota Prius, allegedly driven by the suspect, collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck at Rocklawn Avenue and West Street, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The pickup rolled over upon impact and the driver was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with minor injuries, Heagney said.
Police received several 911 calls about the crash and a description of the hit-and-run vehicle was broadcast to officers, Heagney said.
The suspect, a 25-year-old man from Ayer, was apprehended on Rocklawn Avenue when Officer Pedro Mendes, who was assigned to the traffic enforcement unit working in the area, heard the radio call and spotted the suspect’s Prius.
The suspect will be summonsed to court at a later date on charges of driving without a license, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident, Heagney said.
