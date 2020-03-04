ATTLEBORO — Local MBTA rail commuters are lauding plans to sanitize the state transit system in response to the coronavirus.
“Oh good. Whatever they can do to minimize it,” Roxanne Silveira, 50, said Wednesday afternoon as she got off the train at the downtown station.
Silveira said she has not seen anyone on the train wearing surgical masks but does see them in Boston in the Chinatown section.
Another commuter, a 38-year-old Attleboro man who declined to give his name, said he was pleased about plans to regularly disinfect the trains.
“I think anyone with any brains is going to be worried,” he said, adding that he takes the train into Boston four or five times a week.
But one commuter said he was not concerned about the coronavirus, even though he has seen people wearing masks.
“I think it’s hyped,” said the commuter, who also wished to speak anonymously. “I try not to watch the news. I may be wrong but there’s what, one person in the state that has it? But me, myself and I? I’m not worried.”
State officials also on Wednesday called on colleges and high schools to cancel study abroad programs as more than 700 residents have been quarantined amid the global spread of the virus.
Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials said that all residents returning from China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea will be required to self-quarantine as part of new travel directives from the federal government.
Baker and others stressed the stepped-up measures are precautionary and that the risk of contracting the virus in Massachusetts remains low.
The state has one confirmed case and one presumptive positive case of the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
The state’s transit system, however, plans to disinfect all subway and commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles daily.
Guard rails, handrails and fare equipment will be cleaned every four hours, and hand-sanitizing stations will be installed at subway stations and other transit facilities, said Steve Poftak, general manager of the T.
More than 400 of the 719 people self-quarantined have already completed the mandatory, two-week monitoring and were cleared to leave their homes, according to state Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.
Roughly 250 remain in the protocol, which includes taking their temperature daily and updating local health officials if they develop a fever, cough or other symptoms, she said.
Twenty people have been tested for the virus, with most of the results coming back negative and a “handful” of results still pending, Sudders said.
The state university system and other colleges in the state have already recalled students from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy, according to Kumble Subbaswamy, the chancellor of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
Many are also planning to keep dormitories and dining halls open during spring break for students concerned about traveling.
Baker said officials are weighing whether to cancel or alter major public events in the state, including Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Boston Marathon.
Meanwhile, in Foxboro, town officials are emphasizing what other health officials are saying: The risks associated with the virus are real but are manageable by taking common sense precautions.
Foxboro Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Kenvin urged what he termed “situational awareness” by taking the same sorts of precautions one would embrace to avoid the flu — frequent hand-washing and using sanitizer in public places.
Seafood Expo North America, the largest event of its kind in North America, announced Tuesday it was postponing the expo, which had been slated for later this month in Boston.
