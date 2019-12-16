ATTLEBORO — The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority planned to have the station house at the downtown Attleboro commuter rail depot reopened Tuesday, just in time for predicted snow and rain.
The brick building has been closed for the past several weeks because the person who rents it and sells tickets and coffee has been dealing with a family emergency.
Frank Gay, the administrator of GATRA, the local transportation agency that leases the building from the MBTA, said GATRA will reopen it Tuesday using temporary help.
Commuters have complained that they have been left out in the cold while they wait for the morning trains at the station.
