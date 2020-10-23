ATTLEBORO — City residents will no longer be “punished” for violating the solid waste ordinance.
However, they will still be fined, but not as much as the health department hoped.
On the suggestion of City Councilor Jay DiLisio, the council voted this past week to remove the words “shall be punished” from the ordinance and to replace them with “shall be fined.” DiLisio indicated the word “punished” is too harsh.
He said a proposal by Councilor Todd Kobus to keep the fine schedule as currently written, instead of substantially increasing the penalties as proposed by the health department, is OK with him, but the words that impose the fines are not.
“What I’m not OK with is the word ‘punish’ in there,” he told colleagues. “It just bothers me when a government says we’re going to punish someone or an entity. It’s nit-picky, but it’s always rubbed me the wrong way.”
His suggestion was adopted without opposition as a friendly amendment to the ordinance, which is under revision because of a new solid waste contract with the city’s trash hauler, Waste Management.
Meanwhile, Kobus pushed for councilors to reject the health department’s new fine schedule that called for a $100 penalty for the first offense, $200 for the second, $300 for the third — possible removal from the solid waste program for a fourth offense.
The current fine schedule imposes a $25 penalty for the first offense and adds $25 for every offense thereafter through the seventh, bringing it to $175.
The eighth and all subsequent offenses are $200.
Kobus’ proposal was approved 10-0.
Councilor Diana Holmes proposed an even less onerous fine schedule starting at $15 for the first offense with $15 being added for every additional offense through the seventh. The fine for the eighth offense would be $120.
Her motion was rejected on a 7-3 vote.
And Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds at one point suggested eliminating the fines altogether, but other councilors, including DiLisio and Cathleen DeSimone, argued the city needs to establish an incentive so people will obey the rules.
A final vote on changes to the solid waste ordinance was put off because Mayor Paul Heroux has not notified the council on the result of his efforts to renegotiate a very unpopular $29 fee for the removal of bulk items that was scheduled to begin on Oct. 1.
The mayor told The Sun Chronicle that a new proposal for bulk items could be made public as soon as Monday.
