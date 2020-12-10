ATTLEBORO — Three area high schools have won grants from the state to improve career and technical education programs.
Attleboro High School was awarded a $250,000 grant to enhance its metal fabrication and engineering program.
The grant comes from the Skills Capital Grant program, according to a press release Wednesday.
“This grant will enable Attleboro High School to meet demand for adult and evening school training for residents … as well as upgrade equipment for high school students,” the release said. “The new equipment will include virtual welding units, CNC plasma cutters, 3-D printers, vacuum forming machines and laser cutters.”
Principal Bill Runey praised Career and Technical Education Director Jeremy Guay for making a “compelling case to the state for how we value the Comprehensive Education in Attleboro. I’m grateful to the leaders at the state level for recognizing the importance of CTE as an integral part of a 21st century education.”
Bristol County Agricultural High also received a $250,000 grant to expand its horticultural program. It will pay for advanced technology and modernized equipment to support floriculture, arboriculture, and landscape design and contracting, and modernize its greenhouse.
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School was awarded $462,751 “to modernize its HVAC and refrigeration lab and equipment to support students as well as adults in the evening certification classes.”
