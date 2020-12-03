ATTLEBORO — Lights and computers at City Hall will soon be powered by windmills.
No, there are none in the parking lot or on the roof of the building, and it doesn’t mean if the wind stops employees will be lighting candles.
Rather, it means the city will pay a slightly higher price for electricity that will be generated by wind and used in all city-owned buildings except for the schools.
Mayor Paul Heroux revealed the energy initiative on Wednesday. Windmills make up about 7 percent of all energy produced for the regional power grid, he said.
The electricity will come from Constellation Energy and will cost about 2 percent more than more traditional energy sources, Heroux said.
“We’re trying to make the city greener and more environmentally friendly,” he said. “This is something we can be proud of.”
Currently, the city pays about 9 cents per kilowatt hour, and 2 percent of that equals about two-tenths of a penny.
But while the cost of electricity will go up slightly for City Hall and a few other buildings such as the library and police station, Heroux said he’s reviewing proposals to make enough money to cover that and more.
The mayor announced he plans to rent out space above 11 city-owned parking lots for the construction of solar panels. They will pump enough money into city coffers to more than offset the increased cost of relying on windmill power, he said.
Eight of the 11 parking lots are at schools and cash derived from those rentals will be shared with the school department, Heroux said.
The other lots are at Poncin-Hewitt Field, the Attleboro Public Library and the Attleboro YMCA.
There’s also a plan to install solar panels above the parking lot at the new $260 million high school now under construction on Rathbun Willard Drive.
Heroux said he expects the city to reap tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars by renting the parking lots to a solar panel company.
He and his administration are reviewing proposals from a number of companies for the construction of the panels, which the mayor said will have some added perks.
For one, they will keep cars in the shade during summer and shield them from snow in winter.
Heroux said residents can opt for renewable sources for their personal electricity, but it will cost them more.
Meanwhile, a multi-pronged measure by Heroux that would ban the use or sale of problem litter such as Styrofoam and “nip” alcohol containers, along with certain chemicals, is pending before the city council as another way to make the city greener.
