ATTLEBORO — A used car dealer has squeaked by on a city council vote to renew his license.
The council voted 6-5 on Tuesday to renew the license for 100 Percent Auto Wholesalers LP, 21 Washington St., despite many complaints over the last few years.
Its owner is Onassis Martinez.
According to city councilors, dozens complaints were made to the state attorney general in addition to others filed with the council.
Those voting against the license renewal were councilors Ty Waterman, chair of the license committee, Laura Dolan, Todd Kobus, Diana Holmes and Cathleen DeSimone.
Waterman said so far this year the council has received three complaints about the business.
He said he’s requested the number of complaints from the AG’s office but has been unsuccessful in getting it. The information could sway other members to vote no, he said.
“We don’t know how many the AG has,” he said. “The three we have may not be an accurate number.”
DeSimone had harsh words for the renewal.
“This is a perversion of protection,” she said. “We’re supposed to be protecting the consumer.”
Holmes agreed.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “This (license application) shouldn’t even be here.”
She noted that some of the cars sold couldn’t pass inspections.
Other councilors, including Richard Conti, argued that putting 100 Percent out of business would harm those with little money.
“There would be no place left to go to buy a cheap car,” he said.
It’s a “tough business” and complaints are more common among people who buy high mileage and low priced cars, Conti said.
Sara Lynn Reynolds argued that Martinez had fewer complaints in 2022, was doing better and should be offered the opportunity to keep improving.
Peter Blais, who was once in the used car business, argued for one more chance.
“I personally think we should give him his license and put a short leash on it somehow,” he said. “If he doesn’t live up to expectations and we feel the people are being hurt we can revoke his license. Not to give him his license is an injustice to people who can’t afford a high end car.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
