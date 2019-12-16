ATTLEBORO — A used car dealer in South Attleboro may not get his license renewed after “multiple customer complaints” and an allegation of “shadiness” with regard to contracts.
In addition, city councilors said the license holder for Green Light Auto Sales at 650 Washington St., John Jeha of Pawtucket, is never at the dealership, which is run by Paul Aoun.
Aoun had his used car dealer license revoked when he ran AOK Car Sales at the same location in 2015.
He declined to comment when a reporter went to Green Light on Friday. He said his lawyer would contact The Sun Chronicle.
Aoun said he is only “employed” by Green Light.
A person by the name of Joelle Aoun of Norwood is the president, treasurer and secretary of the company. Jeha is a director and agent.
Aoun’s business was shut down on a 10-0 council vote in May 2015 because councilors said he sold “defective vehicles” and issued at least one bad check.
License Committee Chair Laura Dolan told colleagues this week that when she contacted Jeha, who owns Jeha’s Citgo on Newport Avenue in Pawtucket, he said he was unaware of any problems with Green Light.
When a reporter contacted Jeha at his business on Friday he said he needed to confer with his lawyer and had no comment.
But Dolan said there are plenty of problems.
“Aside from complaints from customers, there has been some shadiness with contracts that is being investigated right now,” she said during a committee meeting on Tuesday.
Heather Porreca, council vice-president and license committee member, made her position known.
“I will not be supporting this renewal. We’ve had multiple resident complaints about things that have taken place at that location,” she said. “One of our jobs in issuing licenses is to protect the residents and the people doing business with that business. We need to step up and provide that level of protection.”
The renewal was voted out of committee and will go before the full council on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.