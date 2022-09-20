ATTLEBORO — Veterans Services Director Ben Quelle is on a mission to find family members of a sailor who was killed in action in the Pacific Theater during World War II and return a Purple Heart medal to them.

The sailor’s name was Hugh Farren from Dorchester. He was an Irish immigrant who joined the U.S. Navy on Aug. 1, 1942.

