ATTLEBORO — Veterans Services Director Ben Quelle is on a mission to find family members of a sailor who was killed in action in the Pacific Theater during World War II and return a Purple Heart medal to them.
The sailor’s name was Hugh Farren from Dorchester. He was an Irish immigrant who joined the U.S. Navy on Aug. 1, 1942.
Farren was born on Valentine’s Day 1904 in Ireland and died at age 39 when his ship, the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Liscome, was struck by a Japanese torpedo on Nov. 24, 1943, the day before Thanksgiving.
Farren was one of 644 sailors to die that day.
A Japanese submarine launched the torpedo at 5:10 a.m. and it hit the starboard side of the carrier where all the munitions were stored.
Before he joined the Navy, Farren lived in Dorchester with his sister, Helen Doherty at 70 Alexander St.
Apparently, the Purple Heart was given to his sister and somehow wended its way to the apartment of an elderly gentleman in Attleboro, who could be a relative of Farren, but that’s not known.
That gentleman is Ray Norton, who lived on North Main Street.
Norton, Quelle said, is very ill in hospice and can’t tell the story of how the medal came into his possession.
Now Quelle has it and is trying to find Farren’s relatives.
“This could be a family heirloom,” Quelle said.
He said the Purple Heart came into his possession when the manager of the apartment building was cleaning out Norton’s unit and brought it to him.
In 1962, the state Legislature declared that a footbridge crossing Old Colony Avenue and Columbia Road in the vicinity of the Old Harbor Village Housing Project in Dorchester would be named for Farren.
Quelle said it was not uncommon for immigrants who came to America around that time to join the military.
He’s eager to find Farren’s relatives because they are due another award called the Liberty Medal, given to family members of those from Massachusetts who were killed in action.
Those medals are usually awarded on Veterans Day, Quelle said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.