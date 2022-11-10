VFW Coat Distribution
The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, distributed new winter coats to veterans on last January at the VFW post at 122 on Park St in Attleboro. The coats were provided at no cost through MMSF’s Coats4Vets program. Above, Sharon Rice, left, of Norton, stopped by to pick up a winter coat for her father. At right is Ed Stanton of the VFW Post 115 and center is John Moore, also of the VFW. In background at right is Hawkins.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Jerry Lynch is the VFW Post commander in Attleboro.

He said one of the purposes of the Lunch With a Vet Program every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. is to get the community more involved with the post and vice-versa.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.