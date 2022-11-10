ATTLEBORO — Jerry Lynch is the VFW Post commander in Attleboro.
He said one of the purposes of the Lunch With a Vet Program every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. is to get the community more involved with the post and vice-versa.
And the price for the public is reasonable, $6.
Lynch noted that the VFW along with the American Legion, which occupy the same building, have helped distribute food during the pandemic.
Veterans in both groups are making an effort to get more involved in city projects, he said.
Another avenue of community involvement he and his fellow veterans have been working on is educating the young.
Over the past couple of weeks they’ve been visiting area schools instructing the kids on flag etiquette, and in some instances replacing flags that are showing wear.
Lynch said the students have been taught how to fold the flag and he has pictures as proof.
One of the schools where that happened was Coelho Middle.
“Some of my guys can’t do it that well,” he said, showing off the photos.
Flag history is also taught and he said the students are very bright.
They know all about Betsy Ross, who sewed the first flag in 1777, and a lot more.
The veterans were recently welcomed at Brennan Middle School where they were escorted to tables and served breakfast.
“The students did all the cooking,” Lynch said. “They were very cordial.”
He said the veterans felt very welcome.
And the word “cordial” doesn’t adequately describe how it affected the veterans.
“Those words don’t describe what it made us feel like,” Lynch said.
And over at Peter Thacher Elementary the veterans and students marched together.
“It was heartwarming,” Lynch said.
One of the third grade students at Thacher, Emily, wrote an especially touching card that made Lynch cry and others as well.
Students have written over 600 thank-you cards to veterans, Lynch said.
And one last thing.
Lynch said the VFW and the American Legion are there to support veterans.
They recently fixed a stove for one.
And another needs a special pair of shoes from the Veterans Administration, which ruled he only gets one pair a year.
“We’ll get those shoes for him,” Lynch said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
