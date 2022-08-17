ATTLEBORO — Ward 5 residents were sent an erroneous postcard from the city about the polling place they will be voting at in the Sept. 6 state primary.
The poll is at LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118), and not Thacher Elementary School, as a postcard indicated.
“We sent out postcards to all registered voters and I mistakenly sent the wrong poll place to Ward 5 voters,” said Leslie Veiga, elections office manager.
A correct followup postcard has since been sent to the Ward 5 voters, she said.
Thacher School was the polling place in 2020 during the pandemic when LaSalette couldn’t accommodate too many voters, Veiga said.
Veiga said she overlooked the erroneous poll when she was proofing the postcards when they came back from the printer.
The election office has received a few calls about the mistake.
The correction has also been posted on the city website, www.cityofattleboro.us, social media and at city hall. Also, the city plans to take out an ad in The Sun Chronicle highlighting the error.
With all the corrective steps, city elections officials said they don’t think the erroneous postcards will cause too much confusion.
Veiga also said many voters are expected to vote early by mail and in-person before election day.
Ward 4 also votes at LaSalette Shrine.