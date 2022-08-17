Local Election Files
A worker staffs the polls at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro in 2019.

 SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO//

ATTLEBORO — Ward 5 residents were sent an erroneous postcard from the city about the polling place they will be voting at in the Sept. 6 state primary.

The poll is at LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St. (Route 118), and not Thacher Elementary School, as a postcard indicated.