ATTLEBORO — Every incumbent official on the city council was re-elected Tuesday, with only one newcomer joining the 11-person panel.
Attorney Cathleen DeSimone, a first-time candidate, won one of five at-large council seats, replacing Heather Porreca, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor.
DeSimone, who sent out two mailings to voters, came in fourth place, just above longtime incumbent Peter Blais.
Asked why she thinks she was the only challenger elected, DeSimone responded, “I have no idea.”
Then she added, “Maybe it was my positive message and the promise of Attleboro.”
Ty Waterman, who campaigned relentlessly by going door to door, came in first with 4,976 votes.
He was followed by incumbents J. Delisio, Richard Conti, newcomer DeSimone, and veteran Blais.
Jose Lemus, Roxanne Houghton and Dale Rheaume fell outside the top five and were defeated.
Only one of six ward councilors had a challenger. In Ward 1, veteran Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds beat challenger James Poore, 724 to 381.
“I think voters are pretty comfortable with the way things are going,” Reynolds said, explaining her re-election.
Incumbent City Clerk Stephen Withers was also re-elected. He defeated Lionel Choiniere 5,764 to 1,596.
Councilors said they believe voters returned them to office because they are generally happy with the direction the city is headed in.
“I think for now they like what is going on,” Conti said. “People see what’s going on as good.”
Councilors mentioned the construction of a new high school and downtown development as two positive signs.
Conti said he believes voters re-elected him because they see him as “the voice of reason.”
Waterman also said voters seem content.
“I think the voters are pleased with the job the council is doing,” he said.
He attributed his first-place finish to his campaigning door to door.
He also said he believes senior citizens look to him as someone who knows their concerns and represents their interests.
It was such an easy election for incumbents that five out of six ward councilors had no competition.
One of those was Ward 3 Councilor Todd Kobus.
He echoed Waterman in saying the council has been working well together.
“I think the council is one of the most cohesive, effective councils,” he said.
There had been a lot of talk during the mayoral campaign about fighting between the council and Mayor Paul Heroux, but voters apparently didn’t take it out on anyone as Heroux was re-elected in a landslide.
