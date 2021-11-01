ATTLEBORO — Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the city’s 31,523 registered voters can head to the polls to cast their votes in the biennial city election.
The polls will be open until 8 p.m.
Masks are required and will be available for those who forget.
And those who refuse to wear masks will have a separate place to cast a ballot by themselves.
As of noon on Monday, 1.22 percent of the city’s registered voters, or 386, had cast ballots.
Those were the voters who had returned absentee and mail-in ballots.
All told, 452 absentee and mail-in ballots were sent out, according to Cheryl Perry, the city’s election administrator.
At the top of the ballot is the contest for mayor between two-term incumbent Paul Heroux and his challenger, ex-state trooper and anti-terrorism expert Todd McGhee.
Kate Jackson, current Ward 4 city councilor, and Laurie Sawyer are vying for the job of city clerk.
The office is open due to the retirement of Steve Withers, who has served three terms.
In Ward 2, Tanuja Goulet Arany is facing off against Kelly A. Bennett for the council seat being left vacant by the retirement of city council President Mark Cooper, who has served a little more than five terms.
And in Ward 4, Michael Angelo, a political newcomer is vying with former at-large councilor Roxanne Houghton for the council seat being vacated by Jackson, who served four terms as an at-large councilor from 1998 to 2004 and three terms as a Ward 4 councilor starting in 2016. Her latest term will end on Inauguration Day 2022.
There is one challenger to the five at-large council incumbents.
Political newcomer Daryl Velez is hoping to dislodge one of them.
The incumbents are Peter Blais, Richard Conti, Cathleen DeSimone, Jay DiLisio and Ty Waterman.
All nine school board members are unopposed as are city Treasurer Laura Gignac and Collector Zaida Keefer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.