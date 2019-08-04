ATTLEBORO — There’s a threat lurking in city sewers and septic systems.
It can cause sewage backups in homes. It can damage septic systems.
And every week it jams machinery at the city’s wastewater plant and sewage lift pumps in neighborhoods, costing the city tens of thousands of dollars a year in repair work.
What is it?
It's the wet wipe, used to clean the rear ends of babies and others along with hands, faces and the bathroom in general.
Makers market them as “flushable.”
And so people flush them. But they don’t disappear.
Because they are made of a plastic-based material they don’t disintegrate like toilet paper and should never be flushed.
Like a lot of plastic stuff, their departure from the world takes a lot of time.
In the meantime they get into the sewer and create havoc, according to wastewater superintendent Tom Hayes.
Hayes said the wipes cause weekly blockages at the treatment plant and daily blockages in sewage lift pump stations through out the city.
“Flushable wipe(s) have become one of the leading causes of blockages and sewer back-ups in the wastewater industry,” Hayes said in a memo to Mayor Paul Heroux. “The wipe(s) remain whole within the collection systems, cause sewer main blockages and attract other materials such as fat, oils and grease, which lead to more blockages.”
Wipes mixed with fat and grease are commonly known as “fatbergs.”
The wipes are a threat residents can control, but many don’t, despite pleas from city officials over the last six years.
Heroux even said he flushed them until he found out the damage they cause.
"I’ll admit that I was guilty of flushing these wipes down the toilet, but now that I know I am no longer doing that," he said.
There have been at least two Sun Chronicle stories on hazards of wipes since 2013.
And now city officials are issuing another warning.
Heroux sent out a press release this week asking residents to refrain from flushing the wipes.
The continuing cost of repairs which sometimes includes overtime pay, could eventually spur an increase in the sewer rate, he said.
“If everyone in the city does their part and (does) not dispose of these rag wipes down the toilet, it will help avoid a future rate increase,” Heroux said in a statement emailed to The Sun Chronicle. “That is the goal. We need citizens to help keep costs down by doing their part to protect our wastewater infrastructure.”
