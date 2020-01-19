ATTLEBORO — A new polling place has been designated for the voters of Ward 2.
Starting with the presidential primary on March 3, they will vote at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church located at 505 North Main St.
The change was made because Good News Bible Chapel on West Street decided to withdraw its facility, which has been used for years by voters in that part of town.
Murray Church is actually in Ward 3, but special legislation sought by the city several years ago when it had a hard time finding a place for Ward 1 voters to cast ballots, allows officials to locate a polling station anywhere in the city.
“Certainly we would have preferred to stay in the ward,” election commission chairman George Spatcher said on Friday. “We try not to go out of the ward, but we do what we have to do so people have somewhere to vote.”
He said Ward 2 voters will be notified by mail about the change and announcements will be put in The Sun Chronicle.
Mailings announcing the new venue are scheduled to be sent out in early February.
Ward 1 voters found themselves voting in different places, including the Elks Club in Ward 6 for a couple of years, until the commission came to an agreement with the school department to locate a polling place in Coelho School on Brown Street in Ward 1.
