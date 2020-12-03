ATTLEBORO — It’s not lawn-and-garden season, but residents will be glad to know they can now wash their cars if the weather is warm enough.
Mayor Paul Heroux announced Thursday that the ban on outdoor water use imposed in mid-October has been lifted.
Significant rainstorms in recent weeks have raised water levels in the reservoirs to normal, he said.
Apparently the 3 inches of rain earlier this week put city water supplies over the top.
Water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel said all city reservoirs are “spilling” except Manchester Pond, but Manchester’s level is normal for this time of year, she said.
If reservoirs are “spilling,” it means they are full and the excess water is draining downstream.
In October, all of Southeastern Massachusetts was experiencing “extreme drought” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Extreme drought is second only to “exceptional drought,” the most severe of six levels.
As of Dec. 1, Northern Bristol County and all of Norfolk County were categorized as “abnormally dry,” which is just one step above no drought, according to the Drought Monitor.
Southern Bristol County was categorized as being in “moderate drought,” two steps above no drought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.