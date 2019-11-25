ATTLEBORO — The level of certain contaminants — known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHMs — in the city’s drinking water has gone down significantly since last year at this time, when they were out of compliance with state regulations, according to the latest test results.
Water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel said the city has been in compliance at its four test sites for every quarter since November 2018.
Last November, two of the city’s sites averaged levels of 83.25 PPB and 84.75 PPB over four quarters.
TTHMs of more than 80 parts per billion, as averaged over four quarters, are considered out of compliance.
This month the highest average number for any site was 62.
The city’s testing sites for TTHMs are located on North Main, Smith, Pleasant and Lindsey streets.
The numbers reported this month came in at 61 PPB at North Main, 45 PPB at Smith, 62 PPB at Pleasant and 56 PPB at Lindsey.
The levels of TTHMs found last year are considered dangerous only if consumed for many years, officials from the Department of Environmental Protection said.
However, people with severely compromised immune systems, infants, the elderly and women who are pregnant could be at increased risk, they said.
Last year was the first time the city was out of compliance.
TTHMs tend to increase during warm weather and when water sits in the system for long periods.
Heavy rainfall last year contributed to the increase in TTHMs by increasing the amount of water in the system, but since then, a number of steps have been taken to ensure the city remains in compliance, Wunschel said.
“The volume of water storage in the system has been reduced in order to reduce water age in the system,” she said in emailed comments. “In addition, we continue to operate the Wading River Plant at lower flows than in 2018.”
Wunschel explained that Wading River water requires more chlorine than water flowing through the West Street plant, so reducing the amount of water reduces the level of chlorine overall.
“The more chlorine that is added to the water, the more the potential for TTHM formation,” she said.
In addition, the seasonal flushing program was extended into early November this year which also acts to clean out aging water.
“All of these efforts have contributed to the lower numbers the last few quarters,” she said.
