ATTLEBORO — Manganese has been detected in city drinking water at higher than recommended levels.
Water samples collected on July 10, 21, and 24 show manganese levels with an average of .67 milligrams per liter, which exceeds the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, the water department said.
While manganese is necessary for proper nutrition and is naturally found in ground water, an excess could adversely affect health, officials say.
The public may continue to use city water since the water department anticipates the issue will be resolved before long-term exposures occur.
MassDEP, however, advises that people drink water with manganese levels less than 0.3 mg/L over a lifetime, and also advises that people limit their consumption of water with levels over 1 mg/L, primarily to decrease the possibility of adverse neurological effects.
City water customers are also advised:
Infant formula should be prepared with bottled water or made with water from an alternate source with manganese levels below 0.3 mg/L.
Use bottled water for infants less than 1 year of age or water from a source with recommended manganese levels.
Those with health related concerns about manganese, should contact their health care providers.
Attleboro Water Department officials said workers are repairing existing ozone system while working on a permanent replacement for the system.
Ozone is an effective treatment for removal of manganese from drinking water. It’s not rare for manganese to be found at higher than recommended levels in drinking water in the area. That is frequently the case in Norton.