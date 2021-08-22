ATTLEBORO -- Waste Management will service Attleboro on Monday as scheduled, according to the city.
Residents are asked to wait to put out trash and recycling until Monday morning to give time for Tropical Storm Henri to pass. Items should be out before 7 a.m.
Questions or concerns? Call the Attleboro City Health Department at 508-223-2222 x3241.
