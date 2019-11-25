ATTLEBORO — The state Appeals Court has ruled in the city’s favor in a case that claimed the construction of its sludge landfill off Pond Street North was illegal.
The decision affirmed an earlier Superior Court ruling which dismissed the case.
Judges from the Appeals Court issued the ruling on Nov. 15.
The complaint was brought by Orion Realty of Seekonk. It alleged that Attleboro, Seekonk and the state’s Department of Environmental Protection failed to notify abutters, including Orion, about the application for the landfill and failed to hold a public hearing before the permit for the landfill was issued.
Orion owns a nine-acre commercial subdivision next to the site. There are seven buildings and 16 commercial tenants there, according to court papers.
The company also alleged that the landfill is illegally located within 500 feet of two wells that provide the subdivision with drinking water.
The company contended the landfill could impact the water supply and produce odors that would devalue its property.
However, both the Superior Court and Appeals Court said the landfill, which was built to take as much as 44 tons of sludge per day from the city’s wastewater treatment plant, according to the complaint, was not subject to the public notice requirements.
The sludge landfill is on 58 acres of city-owned property in Seekonk at the town line off Pond Street North.
Orion’s development is at 102 Pond St. in Seekonk.
Bill Ward, one of Orion’s principals, did not return a call from The Sun Chronicle seeking comment.
Mayor Paul Heroux characterized the decision as “good news.”
The complaint was first filed in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.