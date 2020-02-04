ATTLEBORO — The state has accepted the city into its Green Communities program and awarded it an initial $244,000 grant, with more money possible in the future.
Green Communities are cities and towns that promise to take steps to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency.
“This is a really good development for Attleboro,” Mayor Paul Heroux said. “It’s part of our overall goal of making Attleboro a greener and cleaner community.”
He said it is in line with other environmentally-friendly policies such as banning plastic bags at stores.
In exchange for the promise to reduce energy consumption, the state gives the Green Communities grants for energy efficiency and pollution reduction measures. Those include new windows, insulation and boilers in public buildings and hybrid cars for municipal government departments.
The first grant is automatic, but Green Communities can keep applying for smaller, competitive grants on an annual basis.
“This designation is quite an achievement and reflects the hard work and tireless efforts your community has exhibited in meeting the Green Communities Designation and Grant Program’s five criteria,” state director Brian Sullivan said in a letter to Heroux.
“Meeting these criteria is proof of Attleboro’s position as an energy leader in Massachusetts, poised to reduce its energy costs, improve the local environment and implement energy efficiency and renewable energy projects with funding through the Green Communities Designation and Grant Program,” Sullivan wrote.
Heroux said he must submit a proposal for how he wants to use the grant money.
He said one of his goals is to replace city vehicles with hybrid cars that use both gasoline and batteries for power and get vastly better mileage than standard automobiles.
Hybrids are more expensive but end up saving money in the long run by using less gasoline, he said. They also pollute less.
Exhaust emissions from autos are a leading source of air pollution and scientists say contribute greatly to climate change.
Although police cruisers are exempt from the energy rules, Heroux said he wants to experiment with buying some hybrids for the police department.
He said the literature on the cars say hybrids have just as much speed and acceleration as regular cars.
To become a Green Community, a city or town has to take several steps, including adopting a so-called “stretch code” that changes building codes to require new construction to be done with energy-efficient materials and methods.
The community must also pledge to reduce energy consumption by 20 percent over five years.
The Attleboro City Council has already approved the stretch code.
Attleboro now joins Seekonk, Rehoboth and Plainville as Green Communities in The Sun Chronicle area. North Attleboro is in the process of applying to become one.
Some towns, such as Plainville, have used their grant money to upgrade school buildings with new boilers and windows.
