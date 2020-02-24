ATTLEBORO — The city’s ban on asphalt plants in industrial business park zones was upheld Friday when the state’s Supreme Judicial Court declined to hear an appeal from Attleboro Sand & Gravel, which hoped to build a facility at the site of its quarry on Tiffany Street.
The refusal ends a six-year legal battle, the city’s attorney, Art Kreiger, said.
“This case is over,” he said. “We’re pleased and look forward to resolving the rest of the ASG litigation for the city.”
Kreiger was referring to other cases, including one concerning the legality of locating a concrete plant on the site.
That case is ongoing.
But the decision on the asphalt plant was hailed by Mayor Paul Heroux.
“This is good news for the people who live in the neighborhood,” he said.
Patricia Maguire, who lives on Tiffany near the ASG quarry, was one of the leaders of the opposition.
“I feel like I won the lottery,” she said Monday. “It’s finally over.”
She gave credit to former mayor Kevin Dumas, who committed the city financially to the fight, as well as planning and development chief Gary Ayrassian and her neighbors.
“The neighbors were adamant it wasn’t going to happen,” Maguire said. “We fought a good fight. I’m proud of everyone’s effort.”
Ayrassian praised those who wrote the ordinance and city lawyers. “It’s a testament to the authors of the ordinance, the attorneys who argued the case on behalf of the city,” he said. “I’m sure the residents are happy.”
Meanwhile, Gerard C. Lorusso, president of Lorusso Corp., which owns ASG, declined comment.
City officials and neighbors of ASG, which is located next to a densely populated residential area, argued the city’s IBP zoning ordinance banned asphalt plants under a provision that bars “heavy manufacturing.”
ASG argued an asphalt plant fell under the definition of “light manufacturing,” which is allowed in an IBP zone.
The case was originally filed in Land Court in September of 2014.
In October of 2018, Land Court Judge Judith C. Cutler agreed with the city that an asphalt plant is “heavy manufacturing” and is barred from an IBP zone.
An Appeals Court decision handed down on Dec. 11 of last year upheld Cutler’s decision and on Friday the SJC’s clerk, Francis V. Kenneally issued a notice to city lawyers which said “(ASG’s) application for further appellate review was denied.”
ASG has run a quarry operation on its 182-acre site off Tiffany and County streets for years and has clashed with neighbors over issues of truck traffic, noise and dust.
In June of 2015 the city council amended its zoning ordinances to specifically ban asphalt and concrete plants from IBP zones.
The lawsuit regarding the concrete plant concerns a claim that because a concrete plant previously existed on the site, a new one would be “grandfathered,” or allowed, despite the ban imposed by the 2015 ordinance.
The city contends the plant was abandoned and cannot be grandfathered.
